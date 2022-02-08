Taupō Artist Val Raymond’s Legacy Exhibition To Transform Taupō Museum Galleries

An extraordinary selection of the very diverse artwork of the late New Zealand artist Val Raymond is being exhibited in Taupō to honour and celebrate her life’s work.

Val’s family has selected an unusual collection of her paintings created over seven decades to create the exhibition titled ‘Transformation’.

Known for years for her portraiture and landscapes, Val Raymond was well-recognised and best-known for her meticulous research mainly in the Central North Island and Lake Taupō environment, which was a strong foundation to build on and grow creatively from.

‘Transformation’ will highlight the progression of Val’s work over the decades including works from her acclaimed major collections such as the ‘Exhibition Millennium 2000 - Feather and Fibre’ abstract expression series, which followed what could be described as her “all-consuming, creative metamorphosis” during the 1990s.

‘Transformation’ will be on show on both galleries at Taupō Museum from Saturday 19 February until Monday 28 March.

Taupō Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to Taupō District residents with proof of address. Children under 18 are free, Seniors 60+ and students are $3, and adults are $5.

Please be aware all visitors aged over 12 years and three months are required to use their My Vaccine Pass when visiting Taupō Museum.

The details:

Exhibition Title: Transformation

Artist: (the late) Val Raymond

Gallery: Both galleries (Main and Niven)

Dates: 19 February – 28 March 2022

