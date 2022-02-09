Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Millions Of Hens Will Continue To Suffer When Battery Cages Are Banned

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 6:54 am
From 1 January 2023, battery cages will be illegal in Aotearoa. However, colony cages, which also breach the Animal Welfare Act 1999, will remain legal. Colony cages severely restrict the ability for hens to display normal patterns of behaviour, which is a requirement under the Act.

The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee reviewed the code of welfare for hens ten years ago and recommended a phase-out period and ban on battery cages due to welfare concerns and direct breaches of the Animal Welfare Act. In less than a year, this ban will come into effect for hens in battery cages, leaving 1.2 million hens to continue suffering in cramped colony caged conditions.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Jessica Chambers said the code of welfare is now overdue for another review.

"In Aotearoa, we’re phasing out a small, overcrowded cage to be replaced by another small, overcrowded cage, while overseas all forms of caging are being banned," said Chambers.

"Hens have waited ten long years for battery cages to be banned in Aotearoa. While this is good progress, we’re deeply concerned for the millions of hens who will continue to be confined in colony cages."

A Colmar Brunton poll found over three-quarters of New Zealanders support a ban on the caging of hens. All major supermarkets in Aotearoa will phase out the sale of cage eggs from as early as 2024.

"Colony and battery cages are being banned by dozens of countries around the world, and Aotearoa’s foodservice sector is moving faster than the Government to rid these cruel systems from the food supply chain."

"Banning battery cages and allowing colony cages to continue abandons 1.2 million hens to a life of suffering. The Government needs to finally announce a ban on all caging of hens."

