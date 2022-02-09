Open Fire Season For Taranaki
Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 10:53 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Taranaki District has moved back to an open fire season.
The change came into effect at 8am today (Wednesday 9
February).
An open fire season means permits will no
longer be required when lighting open air
fires.
Taranaki District Manager, David Utumapu says
the recent change in weather has reduced the potential fire
risk.
"Taranaki has been in a restricted fire season
since mid-January but with the substantial rainfall recently
we can make the move back to an open fire season," he
says.
David Utumapu would like to remind people that
while the risk has decreased, it certainly hasn’t been
eliminated.
"Always go to checkitsalright.nz.
before you plan on lighting a fire - check the conditions
and if it’s hot and windy please do not light a fire," he
says.
For more tips on how to stay safe during a fire
lighting season, go to checkitsalright.nz.
© Scoop Media
