Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Chambers Call For Independent Inquiry Into Transmission Gully Fiasco

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

The news that Transmission Gully is already being resurfaced, even though still months away from its well overdue opening, illustrates the giant chasm between what Wellington, Porirua, and Kāpiti residents are being told and what is happening on the ground.

In response, the region’s Chambers of Commerce are calling for an independent inquiry into the many issues around Transmission Gully - to find out what has gone wrong and offer residents answers on who is responsible.

"This fiasco has gone on too long, it’s time for answers, and time for someone to take responsibility and leadership," says Hamish Mexted, Chair of the Porirua Chamber of Commerce. "We’re concerned about the lack of progress, project management monitoring, quality assurance - and we still are yet to have an answer on when the road will open. Where’s the accountability? It is time to find out why."

"The delay continues the pattern of failed planning and implementation for major projects across the Wellington Region," says Simon Arcus, Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive. "We need to do better - if agencies and government officials can’t get it right on the capital city’s doorstep, what hope is there for the rest of New Zealand?"

"This incredible feat of infrastructure should be open and celebrated, instead it's beleaguered by issue after issue, delay after delay, and met with silence from politicians and agencies who hold the purse-strings and vision."

"What we all need right now is certainty - it’s the driver of both consumer and business confidence," says Heather Hutchings, Chair of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce. "Every time the network is down, be recent tragic accidents to ongoing network issues of flooding, it’s costing the region. Kāpiti residents are being let down, Greater Wellington continues to be let down. We need someone to demand answers on timelines and quality - rather than put their hands up and blame the contractual arrangements."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Wellington Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Political Poll, And Lata Mangeshkar


Great poll results last night for the centre left. The Newshub/Reid Research poll had Labour up by 1.6 points to 44.3%. Taken together with the Greens rise to 9.6% (up 2.4 points) that puts the centre left bloc on just under 54%. That’s streets ahead of the centre right bloc, which recorded only a dismal 39.3% level of support. The big loser last night was the ACT Party, which saw its support halve, falling by 8 percentage points...
More>>



 
 


Government: PM's Statement - House Speech
Mr Speaker I move that this House express its confidence in the Government and commend its programme for 2022 as set out in the Prime Minister’s statement. And Mr Speaker it is with confidence in our plan that I stand before you – resolute in the job ahead of us... More>>


Government: Prime Minister's Waitangi Day Speech And Prayer
While this year’s speech comes in a different form, and we’re not all able to come together on the Treaty grounds kanohi kitea, this day remains of great importance to us as a nation... More>>

ALSO:

National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan
Given the Government has listened to National’s policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>



Te Pāti Māori: File For Divorce From The Crown
Te Pāti Māori are calling to remove the British royal family as head of state, and move Aotearoa to a Te Tiriti o Waitangi based nation. “The only way this nation can work is when Māori assert their rights to self-management... More>>

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 