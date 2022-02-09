UPDATE: Protest Activity, Parliament Grounds

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell:

Police have this afternoon arrested three people on the grounds of Parliament after they attempted to breach the Police line.

This is extremely disappointing as until this occurred, the activity of most of those present has been peaceful for the majority of the day.

Police will maintain a presence at Parliament tonight and will continue to monitor activity recognising that people had a right to peaceful protest.

Police remind the public that there will continue to be some disruption to traffic flows in central Wellington, and motorists should allow extra time as delays are likely this evening and tomorrow (Thursday) morning. For the most part, traffic around the city is largely free-flowing.

A small part of Molesworth Street remains impassable to through traffic and the area around Parliament, including the northern end of Lambton Quay and lower Bowen Street, should be avoided and alternate routes sought.

Anyone with any specific concerns in relation to the protest activity should contact Police via 105.

© Scoop Media

