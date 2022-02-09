Serious Crash - Puketaha Road, Puketaha - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a single-carcrash on Puketaha Road,

Puketaha.

The crash was reported to Police just after 6.15pm.

The car has collided with a tree near the intersection of State Highway 1B.

One person has serious injuries and a second person has minor injuries.

Puketaha Road, near the crash site is closed. SH1B will also be closed for a

period of time while a scene examination is carried out.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

