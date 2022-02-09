Serious Crash - Puketaha Road, Puketaha - Waikato
Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 7:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-carcrash on
Puketaha Road,
Puketaha.
The crash was reported to
Police just after 6.15pm.
The car has collided with a
tree near the intersection of State Highway 1B.
One
person has serious injuries and a second person has minor
injuries.
Puketaha Road, near the crash site is
closed. SH1B will also be closed for a
period of time
while a scene examination is carried out.
Motorists
are asked to avoid the
area.
