Road Opens – SH1, Amberley - Canterbury

State Highway 1 has re-opened, after being closed while emergency services

attended to a serious crash.

The three-vehicle crash on the Kowhai River Bridge in the Amberley area was

reported to Police at 2.50pm.

One person was transported by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital in a

serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and investigations into the crash are

ongoing.

