Road Opens – SH1, Manurewa - Counties Manukau

State Highway 1 in Manurewa has re-opened, after being closed while emergency services attended to a serious crash at the Hill Road overbridge.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at around 3.40am.

One person was transported to Hospital in a serious condition.

Police thank motorists for their patience while emergency services and Serious Crash Unit attended.

