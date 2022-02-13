Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Urge Motorists To Avoid Non-essential Travel Due To Weatherconditions

Sunday, 13 February 2022, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are asking people in areas impacted by the bad weather to avoid non-essential travel.

In Northland the wild weather brought down trees across the roads throughout the region with over 35 weather-related incidents reported to Police overnight.

This included a report of a tree falling and damaging a home in Kauri, Whangārei.

With daylight today came further reports of weather-related issues including boats breaking free from their moorings at Russell and Opua.

The greater Wellington area continues to experience weather-related problems with several reports of landslips affecting houses.
• A Houghton Bay home was damaged by a landslide this morning.
• A landslide came down against a house and road in Plimmerton with several other houses evacuated as a precaution.
• A large slip came down across three lanes of SH2 (Western Hutt Road), Korokoro in Lower Hutt just before 12.30am. The northbound lanes are blocked and diversions are in place. The occupants of a house at the top of the slip were evacuated.

The Wairarapa has a number of road closures in place due to slips, water breaking the banks of the Waipoua River and trees down. There is also localised flooding in streets throughout Masterton township.

A Carterton man called Emergency Services at about 3.30am after his vehicle became trapped in deep water flooding Kokotau Road.The man was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured. The road is now closed.

Tāmaki Makaurau Police advise the Harbour Bridge is closed due to high winds.

Trees are down across some roads in Waikato.

Police across the Central District (Taranaki, Manawatu) continue to receive calls for weather-related highway blockages and minor surface flooding.

Police in Marlborough are reporting surface flooding, tree fall and debris on the roads and urge people to delay travel while clean-up is underway.

Canterbury is experiencing localised flooding and State Highway One One between Kaikōura and Waipara is closed due to flooding and slips. A detour is in place.

Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

