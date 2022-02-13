Update 3pm - Fire And Emergency Response To Wet Weather
Sunday, 13 February 2022, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is continuing to get lots of 111 calls
related to today's wet weather.
Currently firefighters
are responding to more than 300 calls across the country -
the majority in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki
and Wellington.
Most of the calls continue to be
related to trees and power lines
down.
