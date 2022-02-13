Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Residents Urged To Get Their COVID-19 Booster And Prepare Their Households

Sunday, 13 February 2022, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan is urging local residents to get their COVID-19 booster immediately and household plans organised following confirmation from MidCentral DHB today that there is a positive case in Ōtaki.

“From the moment the chief executive of the MidCentral DHB called me this morning to notify me of a positive case in our community I have been encouraging all my whanau and friends to get their boosters and to get their household plans organised,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“Whether we like it or not Omicron is here and we all need to take action now to prepare our households for self-isolation and to minimise the spread of the virus.

“I strongly encourage those who are sitting on the fence about vaccination to get vaccinated, and for those that have had two doses of the vaccine to get their booster if they haven’t already done so.

“Boosters will help us slow down the spread of this virus and ensure hospital beds are free for those that need specialist care the most.

“The message is clear. Get vaccinated, mask, scan and pass when you go out, and get prepared.

“Most importantly, if you are feeling unwell, or have been in a location of interest, stay home and get a test. The friendly Healthline team are happy to take your call and will point you in the direction of your nearest testing station.

MidCentral DHB have advised that the public health investigation for the confirmed case in Ōtaki is currently underway. The DHB will notify our community of any high-risk locations of interest where people need to self-identify as close contacts.”

Mayor Gurunathan acknowledged that people in the Ōtaki community would be experiencing a range of emotions right now and has called for patience, kindness and understanding.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for all of us over the past two-years and I know people are struggling but we must all remain calm, be kind to each other, and have trust and confidence in the health-led response.

“This isn’t an easy time but we’ve got this far by doing the right thing and looking out for each other as a community. If we all continue to do our bit there’s no reason that we can’t safely ride this next wave of the virus.”

The Mayor said the Council is well-placed to keep essential services running should there be an escalation of positive cases in the Kāpiti Coast community.

“The steps Council staff have been putting in place to keep themselves safe will help minimise the need to ‘close the doors’ should staff be isolating at home.

“Council staff are not immune from Omicron and have families just like everyone else and I commend their efforts to get vaccinated and prepared.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 