Flooding Event In Carterton - Update 6pm, Sunday 13 Feb

Sunday, 13 February 2022, 7:39 pm
Press Release: Carterton District Council

What's happened, what we're doing, what we need from you and current road closures.

WHAT'S HAPPENED

Overnight Saturday, Carterton received a substantial amount of rainfall, like many other areas of the Wellington region.
Roads have excessive surface flooding and has entered some homes.
Our wastewater treatment plan is overwhelmed by the sheer amount of rainfall and is causing some backflow issues when people try to flush their toilets. The wastewater inflows were twice what we are normally able to deal with.. The sewer system is mostly gravity so when the water inundates the system it can't go anywhere which is why there is no flushing happening for some urban residential properties.

WHAT WE'RE DOING

We are coordinating with contractors and emergency services, as well as other agencies to control the situation as much as possible.
This means trying to source sandbags for properties in immediate flooding risk, closing roads, clearing slips and storm drains and keeping everyone as up to date as possible.
We also have 2 portaloos at Carrington Park. These were the only 2 which were available to us as other towns are experiencing the same issues as us.

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU:

  • Please continue to minimise toilet flushing where possible to help reduce the flows into our Wastewater treatment plant. If you must flush the toilet, you can, but be aware the system is overloaded and may create some back flow issues It will take a reduction in rainfall to return our network to normal.
  • Please also minimise other water use including washing machines and take shorter showers.
  • Keep travel to a minimum. Only travel if you need to and take precautions. Please do not go 'sight seeing'. It makes it worse for those residents and people are getting stuck which causes extra unnecessary work for emergency services
  • Like and follow our Facebook page and keep an eye on our website here. This is not because we're desperate for followers, it's so we can help get the word out quickly when events like this happen. We will post a further update tomorrow morning.
  • If your property is at immediate risk of flooding, please call emergency services on 111
  • If you have any urgent service requests (there's been a landslip on your road we don't know about) please call 06 379 4030 or fill out an online form here
  • If you have any concerns about the information in this email and would like your feedback passed on to our Chief Executive, please reply to this email or email direct to comms@cdc.govt.nz


ROAD CLOSURES:
Kokotau Rd Closed at Ruamahanga River Bridge
Dalefield Rd Closed at Lincoln Rd Intersection
Lincoln Rd Closed At Dalefield Rd Intersection
Brooklyn Rd Closed at Lincoln Rd
Mannings Rd Closed at Brooklyn Rd
Matarawa Rd Closed at SH 2
Mangaterere Valley Road – Closed - Slips, Trees down – This will be closed till 14-02-2022 10am

