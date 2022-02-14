Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Weekend Report Saturday 12th And Sunday 13th February 2022

Saturday 12th February

Howling winds and rough seas didn’t stop members of the public from visiting northern beaches on Saturday with many enjoying the water and lifeguards at the ready.



Muriwai guards in particular were kept on their toes by high numbers of people on the beach and in the water. Muriwai performed three rescues and two assists. One rescue was of a boogie boarder stuck in a hole, the other involved two young girls on bodyboards. Guards assisted two men who were fishing on their jetski when they experienced engine troubles. They were assisted back to shore safely.

There were also two crewman courses run in Northern Region today, with one at Piha and the second at Baylys Beach, with guards keen to upskill despite gusting winds.

Sunday 13th February

Sunday started off with some strong winds, high tides, large waves and rain as ex-tropical cyclone Dovi approached. Headcounts at beaches in the northern region were fewer than Saturday.

Ruakākā launched the rescue water ski to assist a windsurfer just off the shore in Onerahi, although the surfer had been helped to shore by a member of the public before guards arrived.

Weekend Statistics:

No. of people rescued 3 No. of people assisted 2 No. of major first aids 1 No. of minor first aids 4 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 162 No. of people involved 1,088 No. of peak head count 3,018 No. of hours worked 2,153

