Flooding Event In Carterton - Update 9.30am

Due to lack of rainfall over night, most of the flooding in the district has now eased. However, our wastewater treatment plant is still under water and overwhelmed and therefore we are still asking you to please MINIMISE TOILET FLUSHING where possible to help reduce the flows into our wastewater treatment plant. If you must flush the toilet, you can. It will take a further reduction in water to return our network to normal.

Please also minimise other water use including washing machines and take shorter showers.

The culvert on Chester Road has been cleared and Clareville Cemetery is no longer under water.

ROADS

All our roads have been reviewed and are now reopened, except for Mangatarere Valley Road, Kokotau Rd Closed at Ruamahanga River Bridge, and Matarawa Road which are still closed.

Next update at 1pm.

