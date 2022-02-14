Flooding Event In Carterton - Update 9.30am
Monday, 14 February 2022, 10:07 am
Press Release: Carterton District Council
Due to lack of rainfall over night, most of the flooding
in the district has now eased. However, our wastewater
treatment plant is still under water and overwhelmed and
therefore we are still asking you to please MINIMISE TOILET
FLUSHING where possible to help reduce the flows into our
wastewater treatment plant. If you must flush the toilet,
you can. It will take a further reduction in water to return
our network to normal.
Please also minimise other water
use including washing machines and take shorter
showers.
The culvert on Chester Road has been cleared
and Clareville Cemetery is no longer under
water.
ROADS
All our roads have been reviewed and
are now reopened, except for Mangatarere Valley Road,
Kokotau Rd Closed at Ruamahanga River Bridge, and Matarawa
Road which are still closed.
Next update at
1pm.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>