Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CHBDC’s Transformational Change Rated Highly By CouncilMARK

Monday, 14 February 2022, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Local Government NZ

Local Government New Zealand highly commends Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s leadership and commitment to delivering for their community, which is highlighted in its newly released CouncilMARK report.

After a robust independent assessment by CouncilMARK, the Council is rated AA after receiving an already good rating of BB in 2018.

LGNZ President Stuart Crosby says Central Hawke’s Bay residents can be pleased with their council’s impressive commitment to excellence.

“The Council’s strong dedication to lifting its performance is paying off. As stakeholders told the independent assessors, the Council punches above its weight. The effectiveness of its strategy, processes and leadership matches that of larger councils with considerably more resources.

“Our assessment found councillors are visible and respected in the community, staff think smart and deliver at pace, and the Council communicates openly and honestly.”

The assessment report shows the community-centric Council stands out in governance, leadership, and strategy, and in communicating and engaging with the public and business.

It also highlights the Council is well-led by a capable mayor and chief executive who have excellent understandings of issues facing the community.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker says that the Council’s motto — Together We Thrive! E Ora Nga Tahi Ana! — is well-embraced by not only elected members and staff, but also the community.

“It’s a unifying factor that underpins all Council activity and has helped create an environment of pace and commitment to service even during rapid growth and change”, says Mayor Alex Walker.

“The Central Hawke’s Bay District Council team are proof that local government can truly understand and serve their community in a way that other agencies can’t. I am incredibly proud of them and what they are achieving alongside our community.”

The report also commends the councillors saying they work well as a team, with commitment to collective responsibility, and debate issues openly before supporting the group’s decisions once they are made. A strong sense of team is also apparent among staff, and there is an obvious appreciation of diversity and inclusiveness, the report says.

Council Chief Executive Monique Davidson says, “like many councils, we’re facing the challenges of needing to invest in much needed water, roading and other critical infrastructure”.

“Councils work in setting a focussed strategy, that connects to community has meant that in addition to the traditional role of local government, we have managed to build an organisation that is well aligned with the wider purpose of local government, bringing the wellbeings to life across our work.

“The results of CouncilMARK sends a clear message to the community that this is a Council they should have pride in, that is not just heading in the right direction, but leading the way in many aspects,” says Mrs Davidson.

The CouncilMARK report also found the Council to be performing well in financial decision-making and transparency, and in service delivery and asset management.

The local government assessment programme recommended areas for development include increasing collaboration with tangata whenua, regulatory compliance and further developing the quality and use of asset information.

The report highlights that stakeholders appreciate the Council’s positive mindset of quickly acknowledging and correcting mistakes.

Central Hawke’s Bay is a largely rural area stretching from Western Ruahine Range to the Pacific Coast and has a population of 14,142 centred around Waipawa, Waipukurau, and surrounding rural communities.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 