Leo Molloy’s Statement On Phil Goff’s Retirement

The worst kept secret in New Zealand politics has now been revealed, Phil Goff has announced his intention to not stand for re-election as Auckland’s Mayor. Now is the time for Auckland to draw a line under Goff’s six years of failed policies and kickstart Auckland’s recovery, says Leo Molloy.

“I thank Mr Goff for his more than forty years of public service to our country and city. Despite our disagreements on policy, Mr Goff is a decent man who deserves our gratitude.”

“However, Mr Goff was asleep at the wheel during the lockdowns that plagued Auckland for a significant period last year. He failed to stand up for the many Auckland businesses that suffered, crippling our local economy and costing many people their jobs.”

“It was perhaps clear to Mr Goff that as a result of his failed policies, Aucklanders’ confidence in their Council plummeted to an all-time low, resulting in him jumping before he could be pushed. Richard Hills, Goff’s anointed successor, also made the wise decision not to stand.”

“With Mr Goff no longer standing in the race, it is clear that now is the time to cut the umbilical cord from Wellington and deliver the strong, independent leadership Auckland needs at this critical juncture of our recovery.”

“Party politics have failed Auckland for too long. Both left and right aligned groups have consistently voted in favour of increased rates and have the left the Auckland Council in a desperate state.”

“Auckland needs a mayor that will bring new energy and new thinking to our beautiful city to unleash our full potential.”

“I am the only candidate in this race who is truly independent, not controlled by special interests, and has the people of Auckland as their sole priority,” Leo Molloy said.

