1pm Update On Floods
Monday, 14 February 2022, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Carterton District Council
1PM UPDATE
All roads are now
open.
Unfortunately, the water levels at the
wastewater treatment plant are still very high so we are
asking you please continue MINIMISING TOILET FLUSHING,
showers and washing machine usage where possible to help
reduce the flows into our wastewater treatment plant. We've
added some photos in the comments to chow current water
levels.
FAQ:
HOW LONG WILL THIS GO ON
FOR?
We will be able to provide you with a clearer
picture at our 5pm update. This is because we are monitoring
throughout the day how quickly/slowly the water is
subsiding. Please note, you CAN still flush and use your
washing machine when absolutely necessary, we're just asking
you to minimise this as much as possible to help the system
recover quicker.
WHY CAN'T YOU PUMP THE WATER
OUT?
We are pumping out to the stream and doing this
as fast as the UV will allow. The UV us the controlling
factor.
NEXT UPDATE:
5PM
