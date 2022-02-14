1pm Update On Floods

1PM UPDATE

All roads are now open.

Unfortunately, the water levels at the wastewater treatment plant are still very high so we are asking you please continue MINIMISING TOILET FLUSHING, showers and washing machine usage where possible to help reduce the flows into our wastewater treatment plant. We've added some photos in the comments to chow current water levels.

FAQ:

HOW LONG WILL THIS GO ON FOR?

We will be able to provide you with a clearer picture at our 5pm update. This is because we are monitoring throughout the day how quickly/slowly the water is subsiding. Please note, you CAN still flush and use your washing machine when absolutely necessary, we're just asking you to minimise this as much as possible to help the system recover quicker.

WHY CAN'T YOU PUMP THE WATER OUT?

We are pumping out to the stream and doing this as fast as the UV will allow. The UV us the controlling factor.

NEXT UPDATE: 5PM

