Tahanga Road, Far North Vegetation Fire Update
Monday, 14 February 2022, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters are fighting a vegetation fire on Tahanga
Road, Lake Ohia, in the Far North which broke out shortly
before 1pm today.
About two hectares of dense
scrubland is burning. Due to the inaccessibility of the
fireground and strong north-westerly winds, four helicopters
have been brought in to support the two groundcrews of 10
firefighters.
No homes are currently under
threat.
Northland District Manager Wipari Henwood
says, "This fire is about 3.8 km from the Inland Road
vegetation fire on Karikari Peninsula. We are doing our best
to keep this one under control and keep it from spreading to
Inland Road."
The cause and origin of the fire is
being investigated.
This is the third large-scale
vegetation fire in the Far North since last December. Mr
Henwood reminds people that north of Awanui to Cape Reinga
and Karikari Penninsula are still in a prohibited fire
season (total fire ban) and the rest of Northland is in a
restricted fire season (fire by permit
only).
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>