Tahanga Road, Far North Vegetation Fire Update

Firefighters are fighting a vegetation fire on Tahanga Road, Lake Ohia, in the Far North which broke out shortly before 1pm today.

About two hectares of dense scrubland is burning. Due to the inaccessibility of the fireground and strong north-westerly winds, four helicopters have been brought in to support the two groundcrews of 10 firefighters.

No homes are currently under threat.

Northland District Manager Wipari Henwood says, "This fire is about 3.8 km from the Inland Road vegetation fire on Karikari Peninsula. We are doing our best to keep this one under control and keep it from spreading to Inland Road."

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated.

This is the third large-scale vegetation fire in the Far North since last December. Mr Henwood reminds people that north of Awanui to Cape Reinga and Karikari Penninsula are still in a prohibited fire season (total fire ban) and the rest of Northland is in a restricted fire season (fire by permit only).

