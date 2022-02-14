SNAP Aotearoa Responds To Damning Evidence On St John Of God Brothers

Evidence presented to the New Zealand Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care today regarding the Hospitaller Brothers of St John of God revealed that almost all of the Order’s brothers operating in New Zealand faced allegations of abuse.

Given this evidence and the Australian Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse which uncovered more than 40 percent of this Order’s members having child sexual abuse allegations against them, in order to protect our children and society in the future, the onus is now on the New Zealand Government and Catholic Church to ensure this Religious Order and its affiliates never operate again in New Zealand.

Further, we believe this Order continues to pose a serious risk to children and society in countries where it continues to operate. We believe the Order should be suppressed by the Holy See and shut down in the countries where it still operates today.

