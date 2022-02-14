SNAP Aotearoa Responds To Damning Evidence On St John Of God Brothers
Monday, 14 February 2022, 7:50 pm
Press Release: SNAP
Evidence presented to the New Zealand Royal Commission of
Inquiry into Abuse in Care today regarding the Hospitaller
Brothers of St John of God revealed that almost all of the
Order’s brothers operating in New Zealand faced
allegations of abuse.
Given this evidence and the
Australian Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to
Child Sexual Abuse which uncovered more than 40 percent of
this Order’s members having child sexual abuse allegations
against them, in order to protect our children and society
in the future, the onus is now on the New Zealand Government
and Catholic Church to ensure this Religious Order and its
affiliates never operate again in New
Zealand.
Further, we believe this Order continues to
pose a serious risk to children and society in countries
where it continues to operate. We believe the Order should
be suppressed by the Holy See and shut down in the countries
where it still operates
today.
