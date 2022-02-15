Bay Of Plenty Moves Back To A Restricted Fire Season

Bay of Plenty will move back to a restricted fire season from 8am today (15 February 2022).

District Manager Jeff Maunder says although the District is no longer in a total fire ban, there is still a real fire risk so people must take care.

"You will need a permit to light an outdoor fire, and please follow the conditions on your permit," he says.

"All permits that were suspended have been reinstated, and new permit requests will be processed as normal."

"To apply for your permit, go to www.checkitsalright.nz."

"You should also check the fire danger on the day you want to light your fire," Jeff Maunder says.

"If the danger is high, or if it’s hot and windy, don’t light your fire - even if you have a permit. It’s just too risky. In these conditions it’s very easy for a fire to spread and get out of control."

"Check the fire danger at www.checkitsalright.nz."

You can also find more advice on how to light your fire safely at www.checkitsalright.nz.

Jeff Maunder thanks everyone for their vigilance so far this summer.

"Let’s keep it up and everyone do their part to prevent a dangerous wildfire in the Bay of Plenty."

© Scoop Media

