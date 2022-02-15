Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Disruptions To Bus Services; Check Before You Travel

Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Many Waikato Regional Council bus services in Hamilton will move to a reduced timetable due to a combination of existing bus driver shortages and the potential impacts of COVID-19.

For now, bus services continue to operate as usual, but from next Monday, 21 February, Hamilton services will move to a reduced timetable due to driver shortages.

More services may need to be cancelled at short notice in the coming weeks if drivers and staff are unable to work due to sickness, becoming close contacts, or waiting for negative COVID-19 tests.

“We have been proactively planning for reduced timetables over the coming weeks, with a focus on maintaining our busiest services, reliability, and keeping school trips operating as much as possible,” said the regional council’s public transport manager, Andrew Wilson.

“We will be doing our best to help communities continue to access essential services and give as much notice as we can around details of altered timetables before they start.”

Under the revised timetables that come into effect from Monday, 21 February:

  • regional bus services will run as normal
  • the Orbiter, Comet and 4N Flagstaff North routes will run as normal, but all other Hamilton services will be reduced across the day on weekdays
  • Saturday and Sunday services will operate as normal.

Before catching their ride, Mr Wilson urged passengers to either visit busit.co.nz/omicron, call 0800 205 305, or check the Transit app for notifications on bus service cancellations or timetable changes.

“We know this is an already challenging time for many of our passengers. We thank you in advance for being patient and kind as we move through this next phase of COVID-19 and its impacts together,” Mr Wilson said.

He encouraged passengers to use a Bee Card to tag on and off to minimise contact with the driver and other passengers, and also to assist with contact tracing if needed.

It is mandatory to scan QR codes and everyone Year 4 and above must wear face masks on board, as well as at bus stops and at the Hamilton Transport Centre.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

