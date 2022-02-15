Disruptions To Bus Services; Check Before You Travel

Many Waikato Regional Council bus services in Hamilton will move to a reduced timetable due to a combination of existing bus driver shortages and the potential impacts of COVID-19.

For now, bus services continue to operate as usual, but from next Monday, 21 February, Hamilton services will move to a reduced timetable due to driver shortages.

More services may need to be cancelled at short notice in the coming weeks if drivers and staff are unable to work due to sickness, becoming close contacts, or waiting for negative COVID-19 tests.

“We have been proactively planning for reduced timetables over the coming weeks, with a focus on maintaining our busiest services, reliability, and keeping school trips operating as much as possible,” said the regional council’s public transport manager, Andrew Wilson.

“We will be doing our best to help communities continue to access essential services and give as much notice as we can around details of altered timetables before they start.”

Under the revised timetables that come into effect from Monday, 21 February:

regional bus services will run as normal

the Orbiter, Comet and 4N Flagstaff North routes will run as normal, but all other Hamilton services will be reduced across the day on weekdays

Saturday and Sunday services will operate as normal.

Before catching their ride, Mr Wilson urged passengers to either visit busit.co.nz/omicron, call 0800 205 305, or check the Transit app for notifications on bus service cancellations or timetable changes.

“We know this is an already challenging time for many of our passengers. We thank you in advance for being patient and kind as we move through this next phase of COVID-19 and its impacts together,” Mr Wilson said.

He encouraged passengers to use a Bee Card to tag on and off to minimise contact with the driver and other passengers, and also to assist with contact tracing if needed.

It is mandatory to scan QR codes and everyone Year 4 and above must wear face masks on board, as well as at bus stops and at the Hamilton Transport Centre.

