Aranga Vegetation Fire Update

15 February

Seven houses near Aranga in the Kaipara District of Northland have been evacuated with the help of Civil Defence as a safety precaution due to a scrub fire.

About 20 firefighters and five helicopters have been battling the fire that started around 3:45pm today and which has burnt approximately 70 hectares of land so far.

Northland District Manager Wipari Henwood says two night crews are currently monitoring the situation. Five helicopters, 40 firefighters and heavy machinery will return tomorrow at first light.

Mr Henwood reminds people that north of Awanui to Cape Reinga and Karikari Penninsula are still in a prohibited fire season (total fire ban) and the rest of Northland is in a restricted fire season (fire by permit only).

