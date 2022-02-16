Aranga Vegetation Fire Update
Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 6:21 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
15 February
Seven houses near Aranga in the Kaipara
District of Northland have been evacuated with the help of
Civil Defence as a safety precaution due to a scrub
fire.
About 20 firefighters and five helicopters have
been battling the fire that started around 3:45pm today and
which has burnt approximately 70 hectares of land so
far.
Northland District Manager Wipari Henwood says
two night crews are currently monitoring the situation. Five
helicopters, 40 firefighters and heavy machinery will return
tomorrow at first light.
Mr Henwood reminds people
that north of Awanui to Cape Reinga and Karikari Penninsula
are still in a prohibited fire season (total fire ban) and
the rest of Northland is in a restricted fire season (fire
by permit
only).
