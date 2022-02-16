Homicide Investigation Launched Following Serious Assault In Taneatua

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson:

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police have launched a homicide investigation following

the death of a 57-year-old man in Waikato Hospital yesterday afternoon.

The man had been admitted to hospital on Monday after being the victim of a

serious assault in Taneatua at around 2pm.

Police were at an address overnight in Cobham Street, Taneatua, where a scene

examination will continue today.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could

assist this investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Police via 105 and quote file number

220214/0810, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

