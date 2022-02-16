Homicide Investigation Launched Following Serious Assault In Taneatua
Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 7:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson:
Eastern Bay
of Plenty Police have launched a homicide investigation
following
the death of a 57-year-old man in Waikato
Hospital yesterday afternoon.
The man had been
admitted to hospital on Monday after being the victim of
a
serious assault in Taneatua at around
2pm.
Police were at an address overnight in Cobham
Street, Taneatua, where a scene
examination will continue
today.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may
have information that could
assist this
investigation.
Anyone with information should contact
Police via 105 and quote file number
220214/0810, or call
Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
