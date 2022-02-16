Serious Crash, Hastings - Eastern

Emergency services received reports of a single-vehicle crash on Burma Road,

Raukawa, last night.

The vehicle is believed to have rolled several times and skidded off the

road.

The crash was reported to Police just after 7:30pm and the three people who

were in the vehicle have been taken to hospital.

One person received critical injuries and two others received moderate

injuries in the crash.

