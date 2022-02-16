Change Of Fire Season For Wellington District
Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 8:04 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
All of Wellington will move back into an open fire season
as of 8 am Wednesday 16 February 2022.
The Wellington
District covers the lower North Island as far north as Otaki
on the Kapiti Coast and Mt Bruce in the
Wairarapa.
This excludes the Chatham Islands which is
in a year round restricted fire season.
The recent wet
weather has lowered the District’s fire risk and enabled
the move back to an open fire season.
District Manager
Nick Pyatt says while the change of season means residents
of Wellington District will now be able to light open-air
fires without a permit, the fire risk is still
there.
"Please remain vigilant and take all
precautions when lighting fires or attending burns - the
fire risk is not eliminated," he says.
"If you are
planning on lighting a fire, go to www.checkitsalright.nz
for advice about lighting open air fires safely, and
remember, if it’s hot and windy, please don’t light a
fire at
all."
