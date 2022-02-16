Change Of Fire Season For Wellington District

All of Wellington will move back into an open fire season as of 8 am Wednesday 16 February 2022.

The Wellington District covers the lower North Island as far north as Otaki on the Kapiti Coast and Mt Bruce in the Wairarapa.

This excludes the Chatham Islands which is in a year round restricted fire season.

The recent wet weather has lowered the District’s fire risk and enabled the move back to an open fire season.

District Manager Nick Pyatt says while the change of season means residents of Wellington District will now be able to light open-air fires without a permit, the fire risk is still there.

"Please remain vigilant and take all precautions when lighting fires or attending burns - the fire risk is not eliminated," he says.

"If you are planning on lighting a fire, go to www.checkitsalright.nz for advice about lighting open air fires safely, and remember, if it’s hot and windy, please don’t light a fire at all."

