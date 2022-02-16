Seven New Cases, GBHS Cleared To Return

There are 7 new cases of COVID-19 in our region. Six cases are linked to two main clusters that are developing, or household contacts of previous cases. One is under investigation. There are now 30 active cases in isolation and 13 people have recovered. None of these cases are in hospital.

Hauora Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green says Boys’ High students are now back at school and we can all be proud of how our principals and teachers are protecting our tamariki.

“The leadership being shown within these schools is exceptional and we thank both schools and parents for their dedication during these weeks.

“What is clear is that Omicron is circulating in our community. Our best protection is vaccination, scanning in, wearing masks and washing hands regularly.

With the country now in phase 2 of the Omicron response, health services will move to an approach that continues to ensure our communities, health system and social settings target support where it is most needed most to give our health system and supply chains, a sustainable position of managing COVID-19.

“The aim of phase one was to ‘stamp it out’ and contain and eliminate local outbreaks,” said Mr Green.

“Phase two has a focus on ‘flattening the curve’ of infection, minimising and slowing further spread and using digital pathways as the preferred tool to contact tracing. Those who need support with this will be prioritised.”

Testing continues every day at Watson Park from 9-midday or at your GP. Vaccination clinics can be found on the Hauora Tairāwhiti website.

Case Summary January - February 2022 Outbreak Update Date/Time: 15/02 10pm Case Number Date Test Variant Status 1 26/01 PCR Delta Recovered 2 28/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 3 28/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 4 28/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 5 29/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 6 29/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 7 30/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 8 30/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 9 30/01 PCR Omicron Recovered 10 1/02 PCR Omicron Recovered 11 2/02 RAT* Unconfirmed Recovered 12 3/02 PCR Unconfirmed Recovered 13 3/02 PCR Unconfirmed Recovered 14 3/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 15 3/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 16 3/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 17 6/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 18 9/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 19 9/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 20 9/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 21 9/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 22 12/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 23 12/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 24 12/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 25 13/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 26 13/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 27 13/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 28 13/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 29 13/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 30 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 31 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 32 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 33 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 34 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 35 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 36 14/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 37 15/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 38 15/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 39 15/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 40 15/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 41 15/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 42 15/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active 43 15/02 PCR Unconfirmed Active

