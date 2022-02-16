Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seven New Cases, GBHS Cleared To Return

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 10:12 am
Press Release: Hauora Tairawhiti

There are 7 new cases of COVID-19 in our region. Six cases are linked to two main clusters that are developing, or household contacts of previous cases. One is under investigation. There are now 30 active cases in isolation and 13 people have recovered. None of these cases are in hospital.

Hauora Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green says Boys’ High students are now back at school and we can all be proud of how our principals and teachers are protecting our tamariki.

“The leadership being shown within these schools is exceptional and we thank both schools and parents for their dedication during these weeks.

“What is clear is that Omicron is circulating in our community. Our best protection is vaccination, scanning in, wearing masks and washing hands regularly.

With the country now in phase 2 of the Omicron response, health services will move to an approach that continues to ensure our communities, health system and social settings target support where it is most needed most to give our health system and supply chains, a sustainable position of managing COVID-19.

“The aim of phase one was to ‘stamp it out’ and contain and eliminate local outbreaks,” said Mr Green.

“Phase two has a focus on ‘flattening the curve’ of infection, minimising and slowing further spread and using digital pathways as the preferred tool to contact tracing. Those who need support with this will be prioritised.”

Testing continues every day at Watson Park from 9-midday or at your GP. Vaccination clinics can be found on the Hauora Tairāwhiti website.

Case Summary January - February 2022 OutbreakUpdate Date/Time: 15/02 10pm
Case NumberDateTestVariantStatus
126/01PCRDeltaRecovered
228/01PCROmicronRecovered
328/01PCROmicronRecovered
428/01PCROmicronRecovered
529/01PCROmicronRecovered
629/01PCROmicronRecovered
730/01PCROmicronRecovered
830/01PCROmicronRecovered
930/01PCROmicronRecovered
101/02PCROmicronRecovered
112/02RAT*UnconfirmedRecovered
123/02PCRUnconfirmedRecovered
133/02PCRUnconfirmedRecovered
143/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
153/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
163/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
176/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
189/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
199/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
209/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
219/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2212/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2312/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2412/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2513/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2613/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2713/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2813/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
2913/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3014/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3114/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3214/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3314/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3414/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3514/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3614/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3715/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3815/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
3915/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
4015/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
4115/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
4215/02PCRUnconfirmedActive
4315/02PCRUnconfirmedActive

