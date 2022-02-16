Flooding Event In Carterton - Update Wednesday 16 February

Teams yesterday worked backwards in the network to trace the source of high in-flows. We have identified an area of interest (six blocks in total) where high flows remain and will investigate this further when the network flows reduce.

Thank you once more for responding to our requests for help.

We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience while we deal with this situation.

CURRENT SITUATION

The water levels at the wastewater treatment plant remain high and taking longer to subside than expected.

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

Please continue MINIMISING TOILET FLUSHING, showers and washing machine usage where possible to help reduce the flows into our wastewater treatment plant.

THIS MEANS:

You CAN flush your toilet, BUT only when necessary.

You CAN take showers, BUT please keep them as short as possible.

You CAN use your washing machine, BUT only if it’s urgent.

We expect we will be able to lift these restrictions by the weekend, however we will confirm this on FRIDAY 18 FEBRUARY by 5pm.

OTHER ACTIONS

We are reducing the level of our wastewater reservoirs, however, we can only discharge as fast as the UV treatment allows. We anticipate additional capacity from the first new Dalefield pond being available for storage at the end of next week.

The weather forecast is looking okay for the next few days, which will help with the water levels.

Part of the work we’re doing is making sure we maintain hygiene without adding extra greywater to the system. We will do a full flush once water levels are low enough.

We know you have been asking about whether we can discharge some of the water to the new ponds and whether they will be in a better position to cope with this type of extreme weather event once they are operational.

The first of the new ponds will be open by the end of this month, but is not quite ready for us to discharge water to right now.

Later in the year we will also have an upgraded UV system which will give us the ability to discharge more water.

MANHOLE COVERS

We are aware of a few manhole covers with sewage overflowing. The water should stop flowing as the levels drop at the treatment plant. However, PLEASE REPORT THESE TO COUNCIL by calling 06 379 4030 or filling out a service request.

In some instances we are able to chemical dose and clean down the area with super-chlorinated water, however, we need the water to stop flowing out the manhole cover first.

Once it stops we can attend to it as a high priority.

PORTALOOS

More portable toilets have been set up around Carterton. These will be available until Friday at the following locations:

• Bird’s Park: Two [one at each entrance, to Frederick St and Charles St]

• Memorial Square: Two

• Moreton Rd Reserve

• South End Park

• Carrington Park: Four

• Sparks Park

• Clareville Cemetery

HOW CAN I STAY UP TO DATE

Like and follow our Facebook page @cartertondistrictcouncil

Check the home page of our website www.cdc.govt.nz/news

Listen for updates on local radio More FM 89.5FM

Subscribe to our email list www.cdc.govt.nz/newsletter

Please keep in contact with friends, whānau and elderly neighbours who may not be as connected.

