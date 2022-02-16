Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Cases Increase In Hawke’s Bay

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay DHB has 15 cases of COVID-19 to report today, including five students from Taradale High School announced last night.

These new cases come as the region, like the rest of the country, moves into Phase Two of the response plan to Omicron.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre urged households and businesses to make-a-plan for Omicron.

Dr Eyre said most people with COVID-19, particularly those who were fully vaccinated, would be likely to experience mild to moderate illness and would be fine to recover at home. For those who need a bit more help support would be available.

“Now’s the time to get prepared and make sure everyone in your household or business knows what to do.

“People that test positive will be sent a text message that will include useful links to information and a form people need to fill out. This form will help identify people that may need more support,” she said.

There is a lot of useful advice on isolating at home and managing symptoms that can be found here.

Dr Eyre said anyone who had tested positive to COVID-19 and experienced breathing difficulties or chest pain should call 111 immediately and let the operator know they had tested positive to COVID-19.

“It’s important we keep trying to slow the spread of the virus.“

Anyone who has cold and flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested and isolate until they have received their test results. Testing sites can be found here.

Vaccination remained the best defence against serious illness for both adults and children, Dr Eyre said.

“The Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds is highly effective. If children and young adults who have been vaccinated do get COVID-19, they are far less likely to fall seriously ill and less likely to transmit the virus to others.”

Children need two doses of the vaccine, at least eight weeks apart, to be fully protected from COVID-19.

Parents and caregivers can learn more about the child vaccine from here, speak with their General Practitioner or call the COVID-19 Vaccination Healthline on 0800-28-29-26 available 7 days between 8am and 8pm.

A full list of vaccination sites in Hawke’s Bay can be found here.

