Crash, Tawa

Motorists are advised of a crash in the northbound lane on SH 1, Tawa, near Takapu Road.

It happened around 2:10pm and is understood to involve at least two motorcycles.

Ambulance has been advised, but initial indication are that injuries are not serious.

The northbound lanes are currently blocked and motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

