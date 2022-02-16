Cromwell Structure Fire Update
Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 7:16 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters are actively fighting a large commercial
building fire in McNulty Road in Cromwell, Central
Otago.
The fire broke out shortly before 4pm today.
Eight fire trucks have responded to the incident. It’s
expected to be a long duration event.
There is large
smoke presence at the incident. Members of the public should
stay out of the smoke and keep their doors and windows shut.
People experiencing respiratory issues can call Healthline
on 0800 611
116.
