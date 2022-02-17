Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Home Of Tāmaki Makaurau Opens Its Doors

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 6:39 am
Press Release: Auckland City Mission

HomeGround, the new building of Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai, is now open. It’s a place of transformation and healing for people in desperate need, while welcoming all Aucklanders through the doors.

HomeGround brings together permanent housing, expanded health and social services, state of the art withdrawal service (detox) facilities and a comprehensive programme of activities in a warm and welcoming space.

“This long held, precious dream is finally a reality,” says Missioner – Manutaki, Helen Robinson. “For more than a decade, the Mission team and our supporters have been meticulously planning and building HomeGround.”

“To know that we are now open for service is a very special moment for the thousands of people who have helped this building come to life,” she says. “In the days and years that follow, thousands of people’s lives will be enriched and quite literally transformed. People who have had traumatic, challenging and truly difficult lives, will now have a permanent home, hot meals, access to health facilities and community spaces in a modern, welcoming, light-filled, fit-for-purpose building. That’s incredibly humbling.”

HomeGround includes 80 permanent apartment homes for people experiencing homelessness with a shared rooftop garden and residents’ lounge, a community dining room, community spaces, a multi-disciplinary health centre, a pharmacy and addiction withdrawal services (detox). There are also spaces that will be developed into food and retail outlets for the public.

Of the withdrawal service (detox), Manutaki Robinson notes both social and medical options are available across two floors. The Mission manages the social option while Waitematā DHB’s Community Alcohol and Drug Services (CADS) manages the medical floor. In total there are 25 rooms for patients seeking to overcome an addiction.

Manutaki Robinson says that the promise of HomeGround was to create a model of integrated care which instils a sense of dignity and pride to everybody setting step inside the building. Based on successful international models, HomeGround has been adapated for Aotearoa’s social and cultural needs. Te Aranga and trauma-informed design principles guided the architects and builders, in close consultation with Mission staff.

“The building was designed by Stevens Lawson and built by Built Environs, with care and consideration in every decision for the people who the Mission supports,” says Manutaki Robinson. “It’s also a beautiful addition to our city scape.”

She adds that HomeGround is only possible because of the generosity of people who believed in this dream and gifted funds, products and time. “This truly is the new home of Tāmaki Makaurau - built for, by and with Aucklanders. I am so deeply grateful to everyone who has been on this journey with the Mission team and now simply am looking forward to seeing lives transformed through people connecting to services within HomeGround.”

The first day of service was Monday 14 February with residents moving into apartments from Monday 28 February and the medical withdrawal service (detox) beginning in March.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland City Mission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 