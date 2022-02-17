Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Busy Start To 2022 For Your Rescue Helicopter

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 11:20 am
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out a total of 77 missions to the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel and surrounding regions over the month of January. Included in those missions were 44 inter-hospital transfers, 14 medical events, 7 motor vehicle accidents, 3 rescues and 9 were to rural or remote locations. The rescue helicopter was seen in the likes of Otorohanga, Thames, Whangamata and Matamata during the month.

With kiwis out making the most of the warm weather and sunshine, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew remained on standby all summer, so that they could be there for patients in need, no matter when or where. 73% of missions your rescue helicopter was called to were for injuries rather than illnesses and 21 missions to the Coromandel over the month of January.

Friday January 7 saw the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew assisting a man in his 50’s who had sustained injuries from a motorcycle accident at Kariotahi Beach. The onboard crew transported the patient to Middlemore Hospital. The same day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to a woman in her 20’s who had sustained a lower leg injury on the Pukemokemoke Reserve bush walk. The woman was winched from her location and transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday, January 10, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Ngatira for a horse-riding incident where a woman in her 50’s suffered severe injuries to her leg and hip. She was flown, accompanied by her daughter, to Waikato Hospital.

A motorcycle accident in Ōtorohanga on January 14 led to the Waikato Westpac Helicopter being at the scene to assist a man in his 20’s with serious injuries. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew conducted a beacon search in the Gisborne area after a logging incident on January 17. Once the patient was located, the onboard crew determined he had sustained rib and hip injuries and he was winched from his location and transported to Waikato Hospital.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted multiple patients in the Coromandel, Hauraki and surrounding areas in January, including a man in his 30s who had fallen down a bank, sustaining an ankle injury in Waihi on January 20. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment. The onboard crew also attended to an infant who had suffered from a medical event in Paeroa on January 31. The young patient and her mother were flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

A winch rescue on the popular Hakarimata Track in Ngāruawāhia was carried out by the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew on January 23. A woman in her 50’s had fallen on the track, sustaining an ankle injury. She was winched from her location and flown to Waikato Hospital. The same day, your rescue crew returned to Ōtorohanga, responding to a motor vehicle accident that involved a single vehicle. The driver had sustained serious injuries in the accident and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. The helicopter was later seen in Kerepehi assisting a young boy who sustained injuries in a dirt bike accident. He was transported, accompanied by his father, to Waikato Hospital.

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter relies on generous donations to help fund these life-saving missions. Give the gift of time this summer and donate to your rescue helicopter crew at www.rescue.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Philips Search and Rescue Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 