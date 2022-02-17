Investigation Underway Into Sudden Death In Meremere

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith:

An investigation surrounding a suspicious death is underway after the

discovery of a man’s body in Meremere on Tuesday.

Police have been investigating the circumstances of his death after he was

located in the Whangamarino River at around 4:40pm on 15 February.

At this stage formal identification and next of kin notifications have not

yet been completed, so Police are unable to release the victim’s name at

this time.

Police remain at the river today and will be conducting a scene

investigation.

The community can be reassured that Police are working hard to piece together

the circumstances surrounding his death.

Our inquiry team would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of

Island Block Road, Island Block Road bridge and the Whangamarino River on 15

February between midday and 5:00pm.

Anyone with information which could assist can contact Police on 105 quoting

file number 220215/4486, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

