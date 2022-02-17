Investigation Underway Into Sudden Death In Meremere
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Daryl Smith:
An investigation
surrounding a suspicious death is underway after
the
discovery of a man’s body in Meremere on
Tuesday.
Police have been investigating the
circumstances of his death after he was
located in
the Whangamarino River at around 4:40pm on 15
February.
At this stage formal identification and next
of kin notifications have not
yet been completed,
so Police are unable to release the victim’s name
at
this time.
Police remain at the river
today and will be conducting a
scene
investigation.
The community can be
reassured that Police are working hard to piece
together
the circumstances surrounding his
death.
Our inquiry team would like to speak with
anyone who was in the area of
Island Block Road,
Island Block Road bridge and the Whangamarino River on
15
February between midday and 5:00pm.
Anyone
with information which could assist can contact Police on
105 quoting
file number 220215/4486, or Crime
Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>