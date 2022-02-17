Crash, Dairy Flat Highway - Waitematā



Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity

Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament...



Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees

Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government's offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted...

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords

The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct...