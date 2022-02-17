Crash, Dairy Flat Highway - Waitematā
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 7:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash involving two
vehicles on Dairy
Flat Highway, near Durey Road, Albany.
The crash occurred at about 5.30pm.
There are currently
no injuries to report.
The crash is blocking the
northbound lane and it is expected to be some time
before
the area is cleared.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area or take an alternate route
where
possible.
