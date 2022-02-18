Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Wins Most Beautiful Large City At The Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards

Friday, 18 February 2022, 7:45 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

17 February

Wellington has been named the most beautiful large city in Aotearoa at the annual Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards ceremony in the capital this evening. 

The Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards are New Zealand’s longest-running sustainability awards and provide a benchmark for environmental excellence. Run annually since 1972, the Awards inspire, recognise and acknowledge those individuals, schools, community groups, towns and cities working passionately to Keep New Zealand Beautiful. 

Mayor Andy Foster says this award is a great honour for our city and recognises the work Wellington City Council and its communities have done to protect, restore and enhance the natural environment, build on a strong community spirit, and create a place other towns and cities aspire to, and people want to visit. 

“Wellington is a city that is easy to live in. It’s compact, connected, and innovative with a lifestyle that’s making the world sit up and take notice. But the best thing about Wellington is Wellingtonians, who can be rightfully proud of their city and the work they are doing to make it an even better place to live right now, and for our children and grandchildren. 

“There is no doubt Wellington is at the forefront in New Zealand when it comes to restoration and care of the natural environment. Over the last 30 years we’ve shown the way as we’ve transformed the city from being an environmental desert to an environmental leader. 

“Our urban restoration journey is rightly world famous for its reintroduction of native birds and the return of the dawn chorus to Wellington. Once absent kākā and kererū are daily sights and sounds across our city.  

“Recently New Zealand’s smallest bird has been sighted on Te Ahūmairangi Hill in Wellington City and Makara Peak. Possibly this is the first time that titipounamu/rifleman have been present in the area for over 100 years. 

“Predator Free Wellington is also world-leading. We are on a journey to become the first predator free city in the world – aiming for zero possums, rats and mustelids. 

“This nomination also highlights the work being done by Wellington City Council with carbon emission initiatives, transport plans, and engaging with the community, and youth in particular. 

“Te Atakura formalises our ambitious reduction targets and lays out a strategic blueprint for how Wellington City can approach climate issues over the next decade, and our commitment to ensuring Wellington City becomes a net zero carbon city by 2050. 

“We continue to invest heavily in cycleways, with $226 million allocated over the next 10 years, and we have the country’s highest levels of active transport use, public transport use and electric vehicle ownership per person. 

“These projects, initiatives, community support programmes and more, contribute to the city’s resilience and demonstrate the value of the environment in the capital, positive engagement with our communities and volunteers, and our innovative approach to sustainability and improving our economy through tourism and investment from business. 

“We pay credit to, and acknowledge, Dunedin – our fellow finalist in this category. There are some remarkable similarities between the two. Both our cities are beautiful, enjoy stunning harbours, are ringed by bush covered hills, are full of character and history, and enjoy poetically outrageous weather! 

“Town belts and world leading fenced eco sanctuaries are features of both cities and I note Wellington led the way with both of these initiatives. We are proud of the fact Zealandia inspired Dunedin’s Orokonu and look forward to future collaboration with our southern cousins,” adds Mayor Foster.   

Most beautiful small town (1000-9999 residents) award winner was Kaitaia, most beautiful large town (10,000-29,999 residents) Taupō, and most beautiful small city (30,000-99,999 residents) Hastings. Whakatāne won the overall Supreme Award.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 