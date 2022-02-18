Buller District Returns To Open Fire Season
Friday, 18 February 2022, 9:29 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The Buller District will return to an open fire season
from tomorrow (Saturday) following the heavy and sustained
rainfall of the past fortnight.
Fire and Emergency’s
West Coast District Manager Myles Taylor says that the move
will take effect from 11.59pm tonight (Friday). This means
that the whole of the West Coast will be in an open fire
season.
"The outlook suggests that we’re likely to
see rain again every week, so the risk from vegetation fires
is lower than it was at the start of February," Myles Taylor
says.
Regardless of the fire season, you can get fire
safety advice and check whether there are any restrictions
on lighting fires in your area at www.checkitsalright.nz
