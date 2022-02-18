Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hastings Takes Out Most Beautiful Small City Award

Friday, 18 February 2022, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Hastings has been named New Zealand’s Most Beautiful Small City – acknowledging the passion of the Hastings community’s environmental protection, beautification, and sustainability efforts.

Run by national charity Keep New Zealand Beautiful, the Beautiful Awards are the country’s longest-running sustainability awards and provide a benchmark for environmental excellence.

The 2021 win builds on Hastings’ success in the same awards in 2020 when it took out the Most Beautiful Large Town Award, and the overall Supreme Award.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the award was fitting recognition of the efforts put in by so many in the community to care for the environment and each other.

“It’s wonderful to have our amazing community recognised with another win this year – it shows the huge commitment to caring for and enhancing our beautiful city is ongoing.

“As a council we have been given a very clear direction on sustainability and the protection of our environment, both through submissions to our Long-Term Plan and through our Youth Council.

“Our family-friendly parks, gardens and reserves, much-loved historic buildings, diverse suburbs, vibrant atmosphere and, most importantly, our passionate people and the way we all work together, are at the heart of making our district beautiful.”

The award judges noted that Hastings and the other category winners illustrated an exceptionally strong community spirit and created an environment that other towns and cities would aspire to.

They said key highlights for Hastings since the 2020 award wins included the council’s litter prevention campaign featuring two mascots - Luke the Litter Legend and Colin the Cheeky Chucker, “creating a fun and engaging way for children to learn about litter”.

Luke and Colin are ‘best mates’, but Luke does get cheesed off with Colin for not disposing of his litter correctly.

A 20-minute road show has been developed, visiting primary schools around the district, focusing on Luke teaching Colin how to get litter in the bin, and why he should do so.

The feedback from schools indicated students had embraced the message and shared it with each other, and this activity had been supported by other initiatives such as dressing new solar-powered Big Belly bins in anti-litter campaign artwork, cinema advertising during the school holidays, and sending thank you letters and a poster signed by Colin and Luke to those doing good work.

“Hastings has also established an eco-committee, initiated a New Zealand-first analysis into the trees in their parks and reserves and has a continued focus on sustainable tourism and community beautification,” the judges said.

To find out all the finalists and winners go to www.knzb.org.nz.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 