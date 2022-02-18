Safe To Swim Again At Waikawa Bay
Friday, 18 February 2022, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Laboratory test results have confirmed this afternoon
there is no risk for swimmers or shellfish gathering at
Waikawa Bay.
A sewer overflow occurred at the Waikawa
Bay sewer pump station last Sunday after heavy rain, as a
result of a power cut.
Warning signage along the
foreshore will be removed.
The sewer network through
Picton and Waikawa is being upgraded. The final last stages
of this project are to upgrade the Waikawa Bay pump station
and the pipeline from it to Beach Road.
The
commissioning of the new station will take place over the
next two to three weeks. The network upgrade means the
likelihood of sewerage overflows in the future in Picton and
Waikawa is greatly
reduced.
