Safe To Swim Again At Waikawa Bay

Laboratory test results have confirmed this afternoon there is no risk for swimmers or shellfish gathering at Waikawa Bay.

A sewer overflow occurred at the Waikawa Bay sewer pump station last Sunday after heavy rain, as a result of a power cut.

Warning signage along the foreshore will be removed.

The sewer network through Picton and Waikawa is being upgraded. The final last stages of this project are to upgrade the Waikawa Bay pump station and the pipeline from it to Beach Road.

The commissioning of the new station will take place over the next two to three weeks. The network upgrade means the likelihood of sewerage overflows in the future in Picton and Waikawa is greatly reduced.

