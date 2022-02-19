UPDATE - Meremere Homicide Investigation
Saturday, 19 February 2022, 6:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Daryl Smith:
Police
investigating the homicide of Abdul Kareem have made an
arrest.
A 35-year-old man is due in Hamilton District
Court today charged with the Mangere 40-year-old's
murder.
Mr Kareem was located deceased by a member of
the public in the Whangamarino River, Meremere, on Tuesday
afternoon.
We'd like to thank the public for the
information we have received, which has helped piece
together what happened to Mr Kareem.
Police are still
appealing for information from anyone who used the boat ramp
on Island Block Road on 15 February.
Police also
continue to seek information from anyone who was in the area
of Island Block Road, Island Block Road bridge and the
Whangamarino River on 15 February, between midday and
5:00pm.
If you were driving the road during this time
and noticed any suspicious activity, please make contact
with Police on 105 and quote file number
220215/4486.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>