UPDATE - Rimutaka Prison Escapee

Police enquiries into locating escaped prisoner John Douglas Willis are ongoing.

Willis, 59, escaped from Rimutaka Prison yesterday afternoon. It is possible he may leave, or have already left, the Wellington area.

Willis was last seen driving a white 2008 Toyota Hiace van. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts, or has seen him or a vehicle of this description, should contact Police on 111 and refer to file number

220218/5736.

They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

