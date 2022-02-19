UPDATE - Rimutaka Prison Escapee
Saturday, 19 February 2022, 3:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police enquiries into locating escaped prisoner John
Douglas Willis are ongoing.
Willis, 59, escaped from
Rimutaka Prison yesterday afternoon. It is possible he may
leave, or have already left, the Wellington
area.
Willis was last seen driving a white 2008 Toyota
Hiace van. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts,
or has seen him or a vehicle of this description, should
contact Police on 111 and refer to file
number
220218/5736.
They can also call Crime
Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
