Fourth Year For Whakamānawa Ā Taiao - Environmental Awards

Applications are open for the fourth annual Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards which recognise the environmental work being carried out in Northland.

Council Chair Penny Smart says numerous groups have been recognised since the awards’ inception in 2019 for the difference they are making in Northland.

"Applying to the Environmental Awards helps tell the story of the environmental mahi happening in Northland and shows that collectively we are making a difference."

She says the awards are an opportunity for Northlanders to be recognised and appreciated for their work and for the wider community to learn more about the details of a project and the reasons for it.

Up for grabs is a prize package including $1000 cash, a handcrafted trophy designed by local artist Trish Clarke and a professional project promotional video and photography package.

The awards cover eight categories: community, pest management, education, water quality improvement, industry, leadership, kaitiakitanga and climate change. Entries are open until Sunday 10 April.

An organisation doing outstanding mahi across the rohe that was recognised at last year’s awards is Experiencing Marine Reserves (EMR).

They won the ‘Environmental action in the community award’ and received the highest recognition of the night - the ‘Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award’, which all category winners are eligible for.

EMR has run its popular marine engagement programme for 20 years, focusing on restoring marine ecosystems by giving people the opportunity to see the effects of marine protection first-hand.

This year will also see a new special award that recognises specific mahi supporting Kiwi Coast.

"This award has been included in 2022 to broaden the reach of the Environmental Awards. Often environmental mahi is happening in Northland, quietly and with little acknowledgement and we want to discover and recognise these achievements."

Dubbed the Kiwi Coast Award for Outstanding Group or Project, this award recognises high achieving Northland groups and projects who have proven their commitment to restoring the health of their local native forests and wildlife, including kiwi.

Kiwi Coast Coordinator Ngaire Sullivan says Kiwi Coast is offering this award to recognise the dedication and achievements of Northland’s hardworking community many of whom are amongst the longest running community led projects across Aotearoa.

"Groups and projects out there work really hard for little or no reward and it’s time to celebrate their achievements."

The winner of the Kiwi Coast award will take home a $500 cash prize and "beautifully crafted" trophy from a Northland designer.

More information about the awards is available from https://awards.nrc.govt.nz

