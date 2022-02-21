Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fourth Year For Whakamānawa Ā Taiao - Environmental Awards

Monday, 21 February 2022, 9:04 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Applications are open for the fourth annual Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards which recognise the environmental work being carried out in Northland.

Council Chair Penny Smart says numerous groups have been recognised since the awards’ inception in 2019 for the difference they are making in Northland.

"Applying to the Environmental Awards helps tell the story of the environmental mahi happening in Northland and shows that collectively we are making a difference."

She says the awards are an opportunity for Northlanders to be recognised and appreciated for their work and for the wider community to learn more about the details of a project and the reasons for it.

Up for grabs is a prize package including $1000 cash, a handcrafted trophy designed by local artist Trish Clarke and a professional project promotional video and photography package.

The awards cover eight categories: community, pest management, education, water quality improvement, industry, leadership, kaitiakitanga and climate change. Entries are open until Sunday 10 April.

An organisation doing outstanding mahi across the rohe that was recognised at last year’s awards is Experiencing Marine Reserves (EMR).

They won the ‘Environmental action in the community award’ and received the highest recognition of the night - the ‘Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award’, which all category winners are eligible for.

EMR has run its popular marine engagement programme for 20 years, focusing on restoring marine ecosystems by giving people the opportunity to see the effects of marine protection first-hand.

This year will also see a new special award that recognises specific mahi supporting Kiwi Coast.

"This award has been included in 2022 to broaden the reach of the Environmental Awards. Often environmental mahi is happening in Northland, quietly and with little acknowledgement and we want to discover and recognise these achievements."

Dubbed the Kiwi Coast Award for Outstanding Group or Project, this award recognises high achieving Northland groups and projects who have proven their commitment to restoring the health of their local native forests and wildlife, including kiwi.

Kiwi Coast Coordinator Ngaire Sullivan says Kiwi Coast is offering this award to recognise the dedication and achievements of Northland’s hardworking community many of whom are amongst the longest running community led projects across Aotearoa.

"Groups and projects out there work really hard for little or no reward and it’s time to celebrate their achievements."

The winner of the Kiwi Coast award will take home a $500 cash prize and "beautifully crafted" trophy from a Northland designer.

More information about the awards is available from https://awards.nrc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ottawa Precedent For Police Action


First contain, then clear. This morning’s belated “traffic management operation” by the Police is clearly a containment exercise meant to create boundaries beyond which the protest will not be allowed to expand. Once established, that perimeter can (at some future date) begin to be tightened inwards. Clearly, this strategy carries risks of confrontation - but standing back and allowing further expansion into other streets and locations wasn’t an option, either. As yet though, the Police are not carrying out the kind of wholesale clearance of the protest that has been occurring in recent days in Ottawa, Canada...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Greens Call For Further Benefit Lift As Part Of COVID-19 Response
Ending poverty should be part of our public health response, says the Greens today in support of a report from Child Poverty Action Group. “Food banks are not the answer for families struggling to make ends meet... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 