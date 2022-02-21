Sky Tower Lights For 50 Years Of Pride

Tonight, and for the rest of the week, the Sky Tower will light in rainbow colours to celebrate 50 years of Pride in Tāmaki Makaurau.

While the official Auckland Pride festival is cancelled due to the ongoing disruptions of COVID-19, Auckland Pride will still offer online events and public art activations to help celebrate.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

