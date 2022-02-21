Weekend Report Saturday 19 And Sunday 20 February 2022

Colder weather Saturday resulted in less activity on northern region beaches.

Whangārei Heads performed a mass rescue when two adult males and two girls were caught in a flash rip and sucked out of the flags. Four guards went into the water and returned them all safely to shore. None of the patients required further treatment.

Bethell's guards assisted two people from the water and another person was assisted at Kariaotahi.

By far the busiest guards were at Raglan who performed three minor first aids and two major first aids. The minors involved a cut foot, a ripped-off toenail and a minor ankle injury. A male came to the lifeguards saying he had blacked out for a few seconds while surfing with friends. The lifeguards gave him water and monitored him for 90 minutes with no observed ill-effect before he left the beach. A female was hit in the neck by a surfboard. She was treated as a possible spinal injury and immobilised and monitored for two hours before being taken to hospital via ambulance.

Saturday 19 February Statistics

No. of people rescued 4 No. of people assisted 3 No. of major first aids 0 No. of minor first aids 1 No. of searches 0 No. of preventatives 68 No. of number involved 1295 No. of peak head count 5018 No. of hours worked 972

Sunday 20 February

With the weather improving around the region, more beachgoers took to the water keeping lifeguards busy on Sunday.

Piha retrieved two rock fishermen who were washed from Dawson’s ledge in the morning. The angel ring was deployed and both were retrieved to shore. Both required medical assistance, and one was transferred via helicopter to North Shore hospital.

Sunday 20 February Statistics

No. of people rescued 3 No. of people assisted 1 No. of major first aids 2 No. of minor first aids 6 No. of searches 0 No. of preventatives 114 No. of number involved 913 No. of peak head count 5294 No. of hours worked 1166 No. of closing time 0

