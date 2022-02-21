Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weekend Report Saturday 19 And Sunday 20 February 2022

Monday, 21 February 2022, 10:28 am
Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Colder weather Saturday resulted in less activity on northern region beaches.

Whangārei Heads performed a mass rescue when two adult males and two girls were caught in a flash rip and sucked out of the flags. Four guards went into the water and returned them all safely to shore. None of the patients required further treatment.

Bethell's guards assisted two people from the water and another person was assisted at Kariaotahi.

By far the busiest guards were at Raglan who performed three minor first aids and two major first aids. The minors involved a cut foot, a ripped-off toenail and a minor ankle injury. A male came to the lifeguards saying he had blacked out for a few seconds while surfing with friends. The lifeguards gave him water and monitored him for 90 minutes with no observed ill-effect before he left the beach. A female was hit in the neck by a surfboard. She was treated as a possible spinal injury and immobilised and monitored for two hours before being taken to hospital via ambulance.

Saturday 19 February Statistics

No. of people rescued4
No. of people assisted3
No. of major first aids0
No. of minor first aids1
No. of searches0
No. of preventatives68
No. of number involved1295
No. of peak head count5018
No. of hours worked972

Sunday 20 February

With the weather improving around the region, more beachgoers took to the water keeping lifeguards busy on Sunday.

Piha retrieved two rock fishermen who were washed from Dawson’s ledge in the morning. The angel ring was deployed and both were retrieved to shore. Both required medical assistance, and one was transferred via helicopter to North Shore hospital.

Sunday 20 February Statistics

No. of people rescued3
No. of people assisted1
No. of major first aids2
No. of minor first aids6
No. of searches0
No. of preventatives114
No. of number involved913
No. of peak head count5294
No. of hours worked1166
No. of closing time0

