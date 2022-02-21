Health Warning Lifted At Akaroa Main Beach

Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has lifted its health warning at Akaroa Main Beach.

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels at Akaroa Main Beach are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 18 February 2022 has been removed with the water at Akaroa Beach suitable for recreational use.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton says rainfall in the area in the last week was the likely cause of the high levels of faecal bacteria.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination after recent rainfall,” Dr Brunton says.

“They can now get back in the water without the risk of illness.”

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived,” Dr Brunton says.

“However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, giardia, cryptosporosis, campylobacter and salmonella.”

For further details visit:

https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

