Meremere Homicide: Police Seek Information On Alleged Offender's Movements
Monday, 21 February 2022, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Daryl Smith:
Police
investigating the murder of Abdul Kareem are seeking
information from the public regarding the movements of the
alleged offender.
Our enquiries indicate the alleged
offender had travelled to Port Waikato and Police are
seeking to establish how.
Police would like to speak
to anyone who picked up a male hitchhiker and took them to
Port Waikato between 15 and 18 February.
We are also
interested in any dash cam footage from Island Block Road on
15 February.
Anyone with information that may assist
is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number
220215/4486.
Information can also be provided to Crime
Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
