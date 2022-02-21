Meremere Homicide: Police Seek Information On Alleged Offender's Movements

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith:

Police investigating the murder of Abdul Kareem are seeking information from the public regarding the movements of the alleged offender.

Our enquiries indicate the alleged offender had travelled to Port Waikato and Police are seeking to establish how.

Police would like to speak to anyone who picked up a male hitchhiker and took them to Port Waikato between 15 and 18 February.

We are also interested in any dash cam footage from Island Block Road on 15 February.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220215/4486.

Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

