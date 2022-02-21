Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Commissioners To Consult On Rating Proposal As Part Of The City’s Annual Plan

Monday, 21 February 2022, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Council today approved a proposed rating change for the commercial and industrial sector as a further step towards ensuring the sector pays a fair share of the city’s operating and infrastructure investment costs. The proposal will be consulted upon as part of the 2022/23 Annual Plan.

Excluding water charges, the commercial sector is currently contributing 23% of total rates revenue. This is significantly less than most New Zealand metropolitan local centres, where the commercial and industrial sector contributes an average of 30% of total rates.

A review of the rating system was requested by commissioners last year when they approved the 2021/31 Long Term Plan, to explore options for sharing the cost of investment in infrastructure, particularly transport, more equitably.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley said independent research shows that just over half of the daily trips on the city’s transport network related to commercial and industrial activities, but the sector contributed less than a quarter of transport rates revenue.

“That means residential ratepayers are paying more than they should, compared to the benefits they receive, and that anomaly needs to be addressed.”

Commissioners resolved to propose a change in both the general rate differential and the existing targeted transport rate, which would see the commercial and industrial sector contribute half of the funding for the transport activity. The existing general rate differential of 1.6 (which means a business pays $1.60 in rates for every $1 paid by a residential ratepayer, for a property with the same value) is considerably lower than other metro councils and the proposed change will bring Tauranga more into line with other centres.

Anne said the commission understands that many businesses are facing economic headwinds at present, but the council would work with the sector through the annual plan consultation process to find and implement a fair solution.

“The options available to us are to increase the commercial general rate differential from 1 July 2022, or to phase the change in over two or three years, to smooth out the impact on commercial ratepayers. Our preferred option is to phase the change in over two years, but we are very keen to hear the commercial sector’s and the community’s views on that,” Anne said.

Today’s decision comes as council’s latest budgets are for $61 million for the transportation network projects in 2022/23, rising to over $300 million by 2030/31 to reflect the increasingly significant investment needed in the transport network. Over $2 billion is budgeted for the transport activity over the next 10 years.

Property owners will be able to see the impact of the proposed changes on their rates via a rates calculator available on the Tauranga City Council website once the Annual Plan consultation begins on 25 March.

The latest city-wide revaluation of business properties reflects the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality and retail sector, in particular.

Lower than average property value increases for central city properties mean that around 29% of commercial properties in the CBD will have no rates increase, or even a rate decrease in 2022/23. Almost two-thirds (63%) of CBD commercial properties will have similar or lower increases than residential areas where valuations have increased considerably.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ottawa Precedent For Police Action


First contain, then clear. This morning’s belated “traffic management operation” by the Police is clearly a containment exercise meant to create boundaries beyond which the protest will not be allowed to expand. Once established, that perimeter can (at some future date) begin to be tightened inwards. Clearly, this strategy carries risks of confrontation - but standing back and allowing further expansion into other streets and locations wasn’t an option, either. As yet though, the Police are not carrying out the kind of wholesale clearance of the protest that has been occurring in recent days in Ottawa, Canada...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Greens Call For Further Benefit Lift As Part Of COVID-19 Response
Ending poverty should be part of our public health response, says the Greens today in support of a report from Child Poverty Action Group. “Food banks are not the answer for families struggling to make ends meet... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 