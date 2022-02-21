Police Will Continue Work To Return The Streets To Wellingtonians

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers:

Today’s traffic management operation continues Police’s commitment to

de-escalate the protest at Parliament grounds.

Operations today have allowed us to close the area to any further vehicles.

It has also prevented the movement of further infrastructure onto the site.

We will continue to have staff at each location to restrict further access of

vehicles. We have already seen cars, trucks and vans vacate the vicinity.

It is not our desire to interfere with lawful protest, but we are committed

to returning the streets of Wellington to Wellingtonians.

This morning’s operation was largely peaceful and without incident. Those

protestors who have a genuine interest in lawful protest have not had an

issue with today’s developments.

The type of behaviours we have seen in the past few days show that genuine

protestors are no longer in control of the behaviour in and around

Parliament.

Spillage of effluent into storm water drains, throwing of human waste at

police officers, disruption and intimidation at the courts and the University

are unacceptable.

Police will continue to move to tackle the negative impacts of the protest on

Wellingtonians.

Those who wish to resist Police can expect enforcement action to be taken.

There were no major incidents of note today at the Parliament grounds outside

of this morning’s traffic management operation.

Police have had positive engagement with Victoria University and the schools

surrounding Parliament today. We want to ensure that students and permanent

residents that live within the area and are travelling in and out are safe.

We will continue to be highly visible in and around the protest area

particularly at the start and finish of the school/work days.

Staff will continue to be present in and around the protest area this evening

and we expect further staff to be deployed tomorrow. Staff involved so far

has included Authorised Officers, Maori wardens and Iwi Liaison officers.

Police engagement with key protest leaders has continued today with security

and safety being the agreed area of focus.

