Police Will Continue Work To Return The Streets To Wellingtonians
Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers:
Today’s
traffic management operation continues Police’s commitment
to
de-escalate the protest at Parliament grounds.
Operations today have allowed us to close the
area to any further vehicles.
It has also prevented the movement of further infrastructure onto the site.
We
will continue to have staff at each location to restrict
further access of
vehicles. We have already seen cars, trucks and vans vacate the vicinity.
It is not our
desire to interfere with lawful protest, but we are
committed
to returning the streets of Wellington to Wellingtonians.
This morning’s operation was largely
peaceful and without incident. Those
protestors who have a genuine interest in lawful protest have not had an
issue with today’s developments.
The type of
behaviours we have seen in the past few days show that
genuine
protestors are no longer in control of the behaviour in and around
Parliament.
Spillage of
effluent into storm water drains, throwing of human waste
at
police officers, disruption and intimidation at the courts and the University
are unacceptable.
Police
will continue to move to tackle the negative impacts of the
protest on
Wellingtonians.
Those who wish to resist Police can expect enforcement action to be taken.
There were no major incidents of note today at
the Parliament grounds outside
of this morning’s traffic management operation.
Police have had positive
engagement with Victoria University and the
schools
surrounding Parliament today. We want to ensure that students and permanent
residents that live within the area and are travelling in and out are safe.
We
will continue to be highly visible in and around the protest
area
particularly at the start and finish of the school/work days.
Staff will continue to be present in
and around the protest area this evening
and we expect further staff to be deployed tomorrow. Staff involved so far
has included Authorised Officers, Maori wardens and Iwi Liaison officers.
Police engagement with key
protest leaders has continued today with security
and safety being the agreed area of focus.