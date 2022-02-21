Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Will Continue Work To Return The Streets To Wellingtonians

Monday, 21 February 2022, 7:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers:

Today’s traffic management operation continues Police’s commitment to
de-escalate the protest at Parliament grounds.

Operations today have allowed us to close the area to any further vehicles.
It has also prevented the movement of further infrastructure onto the site.

We will continue to have staff at each location to restrict further access of
vehicles. We have already seen cars, trucks and vans vacate the vicinity.

It is not our desire to interfere with lawful protest, but we are committed
to returning the streets of Wellington to Wellingtonians.

This morning’s operation was largely peaceful and without incident. Those
protestors who have a genuine interest in lawful protest have not had an
issue with today’s developments.

The type of behaviours we have seen in the past few days show that genuine
protestors are no longer in control of the behaviour in and around
Parliament.

Spillage of effluent into storm water drains, throwing of human waste at
police officers, disruption and intimidation at the courts and the University
are unacceptable.

Police will continue to move to tackle the negative impacts of the protest on
Wellingtonians.

Those who wish to resist Police can expect enforcement action to be taken.

There were no major incidents of note today at the Parliament grounds outside
of this morning’s traffic management operation.

Police have had positive engagement with Victoria University and the schools
surrounding Parliament today. We want to ensure that students and permanent
residents that live within the area and are travelling in and out are safe.

We will continue to be highly visible in and around the protest area
particularly at the start and finish of the school/work days.

Staff will continue to be present in and around the protest area this evening
and we expect further staff to be deployed tomorrow. Staff involved so far
has included Authorised Officers, Maori wardens and Iwi Liaison officers.

Police engagement with key protest leaders has continued today with security
and safety being the agreed area of focus.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ottawa Precedent For Police Action


First contain, then clear. This morning’s belated “traffic management operation” by the Police is clearly a containment exercise meant to create boundaries beyond which the protest will not be allowed to expand. Once established, that perimeter can (at some future date) begin to be tightened inwards. Clearly, this strategy carries risks of confrontation - but standing back and allowing further expansion into other streets and locations wasn’t an option, either. As yet though, the Police are not carrying out the kind of wholesale clearance of the protest that has been occurring in recent days in Ottawa, Canada...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Greens Call For Further Benefit Lift As Part Of COVID-19 Response
Ending poverty should be part of our public health response, says the Greens today in support of a report from Child Poverty Action Group. “Food banks are not the answer for families struggling to make ends meet... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 