Mayor Pleased To Host Women’s Super Rugby In Taupō

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas has welcomed today’s announcement from New Zealand Rugby that Taupō and Hamilton will co-host the maiden edition of the women’s Super Rugby competition.

The competition will start on Saturday March 5 at Owen Delany Park, with two games played in Hamilton, before returning to Taupō for the final on Sunday March 20.

“I’m thrilled to be able to welcome the players, management staff and supporters to Taupō for this exciting competition,” Mayor Trewavas said.

“We know it’s tough to be able to deliver events in the current climate, and I take my hat off to New Zealand Rugby for their commitment to this competition going ahead under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support the teams and staff to ensure they are able to safely base themselves in our beautiful district.”

