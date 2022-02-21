Mayor Pleased To Host Women’s Super Rugby In Taupō
Monday, 21 February 2022, 8:08 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council
Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas has welcomed
today’s announcement from New Zealand Rugby that Taupō
and Hamilton will co-host the maiden edition of the
women’s Super Rugby competition.
The
competition will start on Saturday March 5 at Owen Delany
Park, with two games played in Hamilton, before returning to
Taupō for the final on Sunday March 20.
“I’m
thrilled to be able to welcome the players, management staff
and supporters to Taupō for this exciting competition,”
Mayor Trewavas said.
“We know it’s tough to be
able to deliver events in the current climate, and I take my
hat off to New Zealand Rugby for their commitment to this
competition going ahead under the current Covid-19
restrictions.
“We’ll be doing everything we can to
support the teams and staff to ensure they are able to
safely base themselves in our beautiful
district.”
© Scoop Media
