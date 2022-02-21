Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

WWF: Whale Tales Goes Global With A One-of-a-kind Virtual Trail!

Monday, 21 February 2022, 8:43 pm
Press Release: WWF-New Zealand

Auckland’s largest public art trail of 2022 is opening to the world with a new virtual, interactive trail.

From this Monday, the incredible immersive public art trail celebrating Aotearoa, art, and marine conservation is going global! 80 Tail sculptures designed by 80 artists are telling 80 stories of a healthy ocean inspired by Hauraki Gulf resident - the Bryde’s whale - are not only dotting Auckland’s public spaces but are now available via a virtual trail, too!

For the first time ever, kiwis near and far, will be able to enjoy a virtual trail created by sponsor Pop That! 

“Whale Tales has made a huge splash in Tāmaki Makaurau, and now it’s time for the rest of the world to see this incredible trail,” says Livia Esterhazy, WWF-New Zealand CEO.

“In the age of COVID, we wanted to ensure the trail was accessible to everyone to experience this magical event. We are so grateful to Pop That! for making it possible for everyone - here, there, and everywhere - to get amongst it,” continues Esterhazy. 

For our partner, Wild in Art, the virtual trail is an innovative new way to allow more people, young and old or near and far, to experience and engage with these trails, “We’ve been delivering art trails globally since 2008 and we’re delighted that the virtual trail will give so many of our trail followers across the world the chance to discover the whale Tails (and Tales), and see a bit more of Auckland. Our thanks go to Pop That! and our partner, WWF-New Zealand, for making it happen. It certainly sets the benchmark for future trails,” says Wild in Art Managing Director and Co-founder, Charlie Langhorne.

New Zealand’s artists, businesses, schools, community groups, and individuals have come together to create a marine-themed public art installation to capture the hearts of kiwis, near and far, while catalysing positive action to protect Bryde’s whales and restore our ocean’s health. 

Whether exploring the trail in person, or virtually, visitors to Whale Tales will be able to see the Tails and parts of Tāmaki Makaurau in all of its 3D glory and New Zealand based visitors will be able to download sponsorship deals and activities. The trail runs until 18 April, before being auctioned off to raise funds for WWF-New Zealand’s vital work for our ocean and marine species

“The auction will give you the chance to bring one (or more) home by bidding on it at our auction on May 2!  So, not only can you own an incredible piece of art, but the funds raised will go to support WWF’s vital work to protect our ocean and marine species, like the Hauraki Gulf's national critically resident Bryde’s whale,” says Esterhazy.   

To take part in the trail (both in person and virtually), download the Whale Tales 2022 app. It features the trail map, sponsor deals, activities, and a whole lot more. Its available via the App Store or Google Play. Plus, the virtual trail can also be explored via the Whale Tales website

This event is brought to you by WWF-New Zealand and Wild in Art and made possible through the support of Auckland Unlimited and, presenting partner, Harcourts. 

#whaletales2022

@whaletales2022

www.whaletales2022.org

www.trail.whaletales2022.org 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from WWF-New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ottawa Precedent For Police Action


First contain, then clear. This morning’s belated “traffic management operation” by the Police is clearly a containment exercise meant to create boundaries beyond which the protest will not be allowed to expand. Once established, that perimeter can (at some future date) begin to be tightened inwards. Clearly, this strategy carries risks of confrontation - but standing back and allowing further expansion into other streets and locations wasn’t an option, either. As yet though, the Police are not carrying out the kind of wholesale clearance of the protest that has been occurring in recent days in Ottawa, Canada...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Greens Call For Further Benefit Lift As Part Of COVID-19 Response
Ending poverty should be part of our public health response, says the Greens today in support of a report from Child Poverty Action Group. “Food banks are not the answer for families struggling to make ends meet... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 