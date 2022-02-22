Homicide Investigation Launched In Hamilton

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth:

Hamilton Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of

a man at a Vernall Street address.

Emergency services were called to the address around 5:10pm yesterday

following reports of an altercation.

Despite efforts from medical personnel, a 37-year-old man at the address was

unable to be revived and died at the scene.

A homicide investigation has commenced to determine the circumstances of his

death.

A scene guard was in place overnight and the scene will be examined in the

coming days.

