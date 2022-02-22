Homicide Investigation Launched In Hamilton
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 6:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea
McBeth:
Hamilton Police have launched a homicide
investigation following the death of
a man at a Vernall
Street address.
Emergency services were called to the
address around 5:10pm yesterday
following reports of an
altercation.
Despite efforts from medical personnel, a
37-year-old man at the address was
unable to be revived
and died at the scene.
A homicide investigation has
commenced to determine the circumstances of his
death.
A scene guard was in place overnight and the scene will
be examined in the
coming
days.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia... More>>